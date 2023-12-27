Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.50. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 138,831 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
