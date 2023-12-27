Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. 590,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,840,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

