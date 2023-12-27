Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 258,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,553. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

