Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 20%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 155,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 211,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGT

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.