Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,434. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.67. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

