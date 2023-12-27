Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 19,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $869.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter.

