Endesa, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

