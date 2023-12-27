Endesa, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.
Endesa Company Profile
