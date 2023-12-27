EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.77 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 415.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

