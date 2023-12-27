Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,191,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,921 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 377,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

