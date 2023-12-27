Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $805.02. 77,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,558. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.23 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.19 and its 200 day moving average is $770.49.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

