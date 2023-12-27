Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Equinox Gold accounts for about 1.6% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

