Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 27th (ARKR, ARL, BSQR, DGLY, FLNT, GHL, GORO, HEP, HES, IPW)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

