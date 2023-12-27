Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 27th (ARKR, ARL, BSQR, DGLY, FLNT, GHL, GORO, HEP, HES, IPW)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ark Restaurants Corp alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.