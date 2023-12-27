Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 27th (ASPN, BEI.UN, BKNG, BMY, CART, CVRX, CYTK, EXPE, GLP, IOVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 27th:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)

had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $94.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $350.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

