Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 27th (ASPN, BEI.UN, BKNG, BMY, CART, CVRX, CYTK, EXPE, GLP, IOVA)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 27th:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $68.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $94.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $350.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

