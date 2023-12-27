ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.98

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 1836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $483,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

