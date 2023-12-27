Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 290.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $248.85. 35,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.65. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

