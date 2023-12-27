EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 4.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 21,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

EVE Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth about $2,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 389.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 160,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

