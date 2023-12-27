EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 4.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 21,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
EVE Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
