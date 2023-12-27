eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 400,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,082,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

eXp World Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 2.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in eXp World by 705.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 47,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eXp World by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

