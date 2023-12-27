Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.6% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

