Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

