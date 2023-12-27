Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.40

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.40 and last traded at $197.30, with a volume of 7340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

