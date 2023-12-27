Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of -266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.94. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

