Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 4.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. 909,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

