Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

