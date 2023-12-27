Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

FREL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 67,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

