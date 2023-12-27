Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

BATS FCPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $287.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

