Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 22,974,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,240,730. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

