Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 15,069 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 2,001,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.