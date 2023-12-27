Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 2,569 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after buying an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after purchasing an additional 432,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,218,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,620 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.38.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
