Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 944.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $73,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. 2,936,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,878. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

