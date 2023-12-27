Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $423.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

