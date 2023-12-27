Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 729,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,996. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

