Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 10,288 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 716.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock remained flat at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,491. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

