Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 11,977 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hess by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.