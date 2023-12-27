Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 1,467,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

