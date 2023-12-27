Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 2,603,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,043. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

