Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

