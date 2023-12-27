Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 17,599 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COWZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 1,153,798 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.