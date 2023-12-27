Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,366,000.

Shares of BLOK traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 192,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

