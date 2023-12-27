Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,539. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

