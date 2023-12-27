Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.26% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 33,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,364. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

