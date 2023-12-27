Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 478 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.32. The stock had a trading volume of 394,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

