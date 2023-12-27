Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 9,112 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 251,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,332. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

