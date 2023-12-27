Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

