Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PSJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 15,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.