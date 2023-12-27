Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 723,540 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

