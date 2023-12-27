Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $217,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 83.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

