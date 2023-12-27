Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 1,200,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

