Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,906,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 874,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,632. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

