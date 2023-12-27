Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

