Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $53.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

